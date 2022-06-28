Ineos Grenadiers confirm Tour de France GC trio of Thomas, Martinez and Yates
By Simone Giuliani published
Pidcock and Ganna to make their debut at the Grand Tour,with Rowe, Castroviejo and Van Baarle also lining up in Copenhagen
Ineos Grenadiers have said they’ll be heading into the Tour de France with a trio of leaders to take on the overall – Geraint Thomas, Dani Martinez and Adam Yates – spreading their options in the absence of one clear-cut leader.
Tom Pidcock will also be among the riders lining up in Copenhagen, as he makes his Tour de France debut alongside time trial World Champion Filippo Ganna, while the team will be completed by the experience of Jonathan Castroviejo, Luke Rowe and Dylan van Baarle.
“In Adam, Dani and Geraint we have three fantastic GC heavyweights who can mount a real challenge,” Deputy Team Principal Rod Ellingworth said in a statement. “They have proved their form across the season and are lining up in Copenhagen in great shape.
“It’s also a proud moment for the team to see Filippo and Tom make their Tour de France debuts. They’re phenomenal riders who have big careers ahead of them and both are ready to leave their mark on the Tour. And no team could ask for three better super domestiques than Dylan, Jonathan and Luke. Collectively they have racing instincts and experience that are second to none.”
More to come …..
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.