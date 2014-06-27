InCycle Video: Tour de Suisse recap

Image 1 of 3 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) wins third Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) gets podium kisses (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Tony Martin keeps his yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour de Suisse may have been led from the stage 1 to the start of the final stage by Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Tony Martin, but the time trial world champion was no match on the final mountain for road world champion Rui Costa.

The Lampre-Merida rider waited in the wings while Martin led from the prologue through the time trial on the penultimate stage, always close but never taking the race lead until pouncing on the final climb of the race to Saas-Fee and claiming his third consecutive victory in the race. It was a stunning way to break the drought that has plagued Costa since he won the rainbow jersey in Florence.

Watch this video for a recap and insights into the race, and for more great videos don't forget to subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube channel.