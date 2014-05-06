inCycle Video: Behind the scenes with Team Sky's Carers

The podium included Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

InCycle once again go behind the scenes in professional cycling and this time link up with Team Sky soigneur Peter Verbeken. The team call their soigneur’s careers but the role is a traditional one with Verbeken - a former professional with over 15 years of experience – a vital part in the team’s racing preparation.

Verbeken takes care of things that the riders don’t have to, allowing the likes of Bradley Wiggins and Edvald Boasson Hagen the chance to fully focus on racing. Typically Verbeken will rise early, preparing food for the riders on race or training days. He’ll then follow the team throughout a race, often positioning himself by the side of the road to offer assistance during the feedzone.

And even though the riders’ race finishes when they cross the line it’s just the start of another part of Verbeken’s day as he then flips into recovery mode, making sure the riders are fresh and ready to go for the following day’s action.

In this video from InCycle, Verbeken takes you through his routine, with behind the scenes footage from one of the sport’s most successful teams.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

