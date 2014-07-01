InCycle video: Behind the scenes with Rui Costa at the Tour de Suisse
Follow Costa as he wins his third Tour de Suisse title
Rui Costa will lead Lampre-Merida at the Tour de France for the first time this season. He comes to the race after taking his first victory in the rainbow stripes and his third straight Tour de Suisse victory.
After a solid time trial performance, Costa put himself into prime position in the general classification. Costa has had to settle for a lot of second places this season, but took the Tour de Suisse by the scruff on the final stage. He launched his move midway through the stage and made the most of his break companions’ work to win by 14 seconds over Bauke Mollema (Belkin).
In this exclusive video, follow Costa and his Lampre-Merida team throughout the whole Tour de Suisse and see what goes into making a race-winning team.
