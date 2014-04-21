inCycle video: Amstel Gold Race 2014 Highlights

Image 1 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) brings back his form of 2011 to win the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Two Belgians forced to drink Amstel bier... the horrors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) makes his winning attack over the Cauberg at the 2014 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Amstel Gold Race kicked off the Ardennes week with an exciting finale that culminated in Philippe Gilbert taking his third victory at the Dutch race.

Gilbert hasn’t won during the Ardennes week since 2011, when he became only the second rider to win all three in the same season. BMC played the perfect race with Greg Van Avermaet getting a late break and Samuel Sánchez attack at the foot of the Cauberg - forcing their rivals to chase him down - before Gilbert stormed away.

The Belgian’s attack was so devastating that everyone else was racing for second place. Jelle Vanendert took that honour, for the second time – he finished behind Enrico Gasparotto in the 2012 edition – to ensure Belgium took the top two spots. Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEDGE) out- sprinted Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to round off the top three. You can relive the action with inCycle TV’s highlights, in this exclusive video.

