'I tried everything' - Jasper Stuyven's attack falls short in Tour de France gravel stage

By
published

'This was really a big opportunity for me and I was close' says Lidl-Trek rider who was caught within final kilometre of stage 9

TROYES FRANCE JULY 07 Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Lidl Trek competes in the breakaway passing through a gravel strokes sector during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 9 a 199km stage from Troyes to Troyes UCIWT on July 07 2024 in Troyes France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) ahead of his rivals in the last gravel section of stage 9 of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most combative rider award that Jasper Stuyven ended up with on stage 9 of the Tour de France clearly wasn’t much of a consolation, the disappointment thick in the Lidl-Trek rider’s voice during the post stage interviews. That first win at the French Grand Tour for a moment had seemed within reach, but was snapped from his grasp once again.

Stuyven has four times stepped up to the stage podium, his best result being a second place on stage 7 in 2021, the year he won Milan-San Remo. That time he was out front with eventual winner Matej Mohorič, but ended up being dropped on Signal d’Uchon, but in this year's gravel heavy stage Stuyven was the one who tried to drop all his rivals instead. 

Out front with the break, Stuyven cannily waited until a rival attack attempt was reeled back in before quickly countering at just over 11km to go. He established a small gap despite the scrambling behind to try and prevent the powerful European gravel champion get away.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.