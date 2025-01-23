'I just didn't have the minerals' - Stephen Williams sheds 20 seconds in Tour Down Under stage

Rough day out for defending Tour Down Under champion on stage 3 after a crash

Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech)
Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The battle of the general classification contenders of the Tour Down Under started in earnest on stage 3 from Norwood to Uraidla with a testing climb with 5.6km to go separating the top men. Defending champion Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech), however, was not among them.

The 28-year-old crashed in the feed zone with around 60 kilometres remaining, which didn't help his case. He sustained only some contusions but no major injuries and was able to quickly get up and rejoin the peloton.

