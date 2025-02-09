'I don't want to let it go' - Tadej Pogačar eyes second World title in 2025 as all signs point to Vuelta a España-Tour de France double

Pogačar's season plans take shape as teammate Marc Soler confirms his major target is to help Slovenian take Vuelta-Tour double

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the elite men road race at the 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships, Sunday 29 September 2024, in Zurich, Switzerland. The Worlds are taking place from 21 to 29 September. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tadej Pogacar taking the World Championship victory in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar's season plans are beginning to take shape, as interviews with both the Slovenian reigning World Champion and Tour de France winner and his teammate Marc Soler shed light on UAE Team Emirates-XRG's season priorities.

Speaking on Wielerflits' In the Barbershop video series, Pogačar reiterated his bold plans to defend the World title in Rwanda in September as his secondary goal after the defence of the Tour de France yellow jersey - as he told Cyclingnews at the UAE Team Emirates-XRG training camp in Benidorm in December.

