'I don't want to let it go' - Tadej Pogačar eyes second World title in 2025 as all signs point to Vuelta a España-Tour de France double

Tadej Pogačar's season plans are beginning to take shape, as interviews with both the Slovenian reigning World Champion and Tour de France winner and his teammate Marc Soler shed light on UAE Team Emirates-XRG's season priorities.

Speaking on Wielerflits' In the Barbershop video series, Pogačar reiterated his bold plans to defend the World title in Rwanda in September as his secondary goal after the defence of the Tour de France yellow jersey - as he told Cyclingnews at the UAE Team Emirates-XRG training camp in Benidorm in December.

"I think the Tour is always the biggest challenge," he said. "Defending the World Championship - this is my big wish.

"If you win one time the rainbow jersey, it's something incredible. Now I can wear it, I can feel really proud. It's something amazing and maybe I don't want to let it go," he added.

Despite his eagerness to retain the title, Pogačar has not visited the Kigali course for a reconnaissance ride and revealed that it is unlikely he will do so before the race. "I don't see too much fitting in the schedule," he said. "Also you know normal life is catching up at home, so you need to think about that as well."

Speaking on the choice of Vuelta and Giro, he took a more cautious approach in his video interview with Wielerflits.

"We see with the shape at the classics, as well as my weight in the classics also just the overall feeling is the most important when you're deciding which Grand Tour you want to take.

"This year I'm taking it a bit more chill. Of course, I want to go to the Tour again but otherwise, I'm pretty open for anything."

However, speaking with Spanish journalist Javier Ares on his podcast El Pinganillo Marc Soler was more forthright with the team's intention to race for the Tour-Vuelta double.

Asked about his major objective for the season, Soler said, "Honestly, winning the Tour again with Tadej and winning La Vuelta with Tadej."

Soler explained his extensive racing plan for the year ahead. "This year, what I have scheduled is about 85 [days] which is quite a lot," the Spanish rider said.

Detailing his season last year, Soler discussed initial plans to race over 80 days, which were reduced by his exit from Paris-Nice and the cancellation of the majority of the Ruta del Sol.

"Some riders get stronger just by training," Soler explained. "For me, it's the opposite. I improve with racing."

Pogačar is set to begin his season at the UAE Tour next week, and is expected to confirm his intention to race the Vuelta a España ahead of the race.