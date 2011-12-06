Hulsmans continues career at Farnese

Kevin Hulsmans leads the break (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Belgian rider Kevin Hulsmans has signed a deal to continue his career at Italian squad Farnese Vini next year. The 33-year-old raced this season for Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly, but the team will fold at the end of the year.

Related Articles Hulsmans joins Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly

Hulsmans used his good contacts to secure the contract. "The deal was done within two days," the Flandrian told Sporza on Monday. "When I came back from Australia I got in touch with (Farnese team manager) Luca Scinto and Filippo Pozzato. I know both of them well from my time at Quick Step."

'Hulse' spent seven years riding for Patrick Lefevere's Quick Step team, which also included Pozzato in 2005 and 2006. Scinto ended his career at Mapei in 2002, which was Hulsmans' first professional team.

"I didn't look for any other team. I'll see my new teammates at our first training camp in Italy next week," he added.

Hulsmans will be expected to act as a domestique for Classics leader Pozzato. "That will be my main task," he confirmed. The Italian team has a Professional Continental licence and will rely on invitations for the Spring Classics. "But Pozzato is a name that is going to open doors - and perhaps my name can also help," Hulsmans said.