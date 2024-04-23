How to watch the 2024 Tour de Romandie

WorldTour stage racing is back following the spring Classics, with the Tour de Romandie welcoming a host of big-name stage race contenders for the six-day Swiss race.

The race will sees the peloton take on a prologue and a short mid-race time trial as well as two summit finishes as riders either prepare for the upcoming Giro d'Italia or get back into the swing of stage racing following the block of cobbled and Ardennes Classics.

2023 winner Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) will be back in action to defend his title, and the Briton will be joined by the likes of another former winner in Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) this week.

Elsewhere, keep an eye out for other top stage racing names, including Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla), Enric Mas (Movistar), and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek).

Other major riders on the start list include Groupama-FDJ pair David Gaudu and Lenny Martinez, Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers).

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the racing action via live stream, no matter your location, with NordVPN.

How to watch the Tour de Romandie for free

If you live in Belgium or are visiting on holiday, then you can watch the 2024 Tour de Romandie for free via Sporza.

But if you're away from home on holiday during the racing then it's possible to keep up with the racing without resorting to shelling out for a local streaming subscription.

A VPN could solve your problem, and we have all the information on how to watch the action using a VPN below.

How to watch the Tour de Romandie in the USA & Canada

The 2024 Tour de Romandie will be aired by FloBikes in both the USA and in Canada.

A subscription to the streaming service will set you back US$149.99 / CAN$150 for the year or US$29.99 / CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch the Tour de Romandie in the UK

In the UK, live coverage of the 2024 Tour de Romandie will be broadcast via Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports, including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

How to watch the Tour de Romandie in Australia

There are no official broadcasters of the 2024 Tour de Romandie in Australia, with SBS not holding the rights to air the stage race.

However, if you're away from home and on holiday Down Under, then it's possible to keep up with the action via your usual Max, FloBikes, or Discovery+ subscriptions using a VPN. Read on for more information on how to do just that.

Watch live cycling on any streams

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and came up with a few great recommendations below.

1. NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate NordVPN as the best for streaming Netflix as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

There are a couple other very good options that are safe, reliable and offer good bandwidth for streaming sports. Check out two other top options below - ExpressVPN and the best budget option, Surfshark.

3. Surfshark: the best cheap VPN Currently topping our charts as the fastest VPN around, Surfshark keeps giving us reasons to recommend it. It's a high-value, low-cost option that's easy to use, full of features, and excellent at unblocking restricted content. With servers in over 100 countries, you can stream your favorite shows from almost anywhere. Best of all, Surfshark costs as little as $2.30 per month, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to try it out.

Tour de Romandie schedule