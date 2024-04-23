How to watch the 2024 Tour de Romandie

By Dani Ostanek
published

Bernal, Alaphilippe, Ayuso, Vlasov, Guadu, Hindley, Mas, Yates twins all in action at mountainous stage race

Adam Yates won the 2023 Tour de Romandie ahead of Matteo Jorgenson and Damiano Caruso
Adam Yates won the 2023 Tour de Romandie ahead of Matteo Jorgenson and Damiano Caruso (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jump to:

WorldTour stage racing is back following the spring Classics, with the Tour de Romandie welcoming a host of big-name stage race contenders for the six-day Swiss race. 

The race will sees the peloton take on a prologue and a short mid-race time trial as well as two summit finishes as riders either prepare for the upcoming Giro d'Italia or get back into the swing of stage racing following the block of cobbled and Ardennes Classics.

1. NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN

1. NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate NordVPN as the best for streaming Netflix as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

View Deal
2. Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

2. Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Try the 12-month plan for the best value price.

View Deal
3. Surfshark: the best cheap VPN

3. Surfshark: the best cheap VPN

Currently topping our charts as the fastest VPN around, Surfshark keeps giving us reasons to recommend it. It's a high-value, low-cost option that's easy to use, full of features, and excellent at unblocking restricted content. 

With servers in over 100 countries, you can stream your favorite shows from almost anywhere. Best of all, Surfshark costs as little as $2.30 per month, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to try it out.

View Deal
Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateStageDistanceTime (CET)
April 23Prologue2.28km, Payerne - Payerne14:49 - 17:32
April 24Stage 1165.7km, Château d’Oex - Fribourg13:30 - 17:26
April 25Stage 2171km, Fribourg - Salvan13:00 - 17:16
April 26Stage 315.5km TT, Oron - Oron14:10 - 17:33
April 27Stage 4159.2km, Saillon - Leysin11:50 - 15:51
April 28Stage 5150.8km, Vernier - Vernier12:00 - 15:50
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix