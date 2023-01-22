How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a San Juan – live streaming

World champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) heads up the list of riders at the Vuelta a San Juan

The early season slate of races rolls on following the return of the Tour Down Under, and now the peloton heads to Argentina for the Vuelta a San Juan, which runs from January 22-29.

The early season slate of races rolls on following the return of the Tour Down Under, and now the peloton heads to Argentina for the Vuelta a San Juan, which runs from January 22-29.

The Vuelta a San Juan will be broadcast live around Europe and the rest of the world.

Reigning champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) heads up the start list. The world champion won the last edition of the race back in 2020 and will look to make a winning start to 2023. New signing Jan Hirt will be backing him up.

Ineos Grenadiers have Dani Martínez and Egan Bernal among their lineup, while Bora-Hansgrohe will be looking to Sergio Higuita for a GC challenge.

Colombian squad Medellín-EPM will be led by new signing Miguel Angel López as well as the 46-year-old Oscar Sevilla, who finished third in 2019 and 2020.

Elsewhere, Movistar brings Colombian climber Einer Rubio, while DSM is led by young duo Kevin Vermaerke and Marco Brenner.

A strong sprint line-up will do battle on the flatter stages of the race. Look out for Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), and Sam Welsford (Team DSM).

Other stars, including Filippo Ganna, Jhonathan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers), Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep), and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) will also be racing.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2023 Vuelta a San Juan.

How to watch the Vuelta a San Juan

Television coverage of the race is set to run late in the evening for viewers in the UK and Europe. Coverage starts at between 18:45-20:00 GMT and runs to 23:00 GMT. For viewers in the USA that's 13:45-15:00 EST ending at 18:00 EST.

The Vuelta a San Juan will be broadcast in the United Kingdom, North America, and around Europe on GCN+ (opens in new tab)and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99/$45.35 while a monthly subscription is £6.99/$7.93.

Flobikes (opens in new tab) will not be airing the race, though the network will have plenty of coverage throughout the season. A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the race. You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) offers the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Vuelta a San Juan schedule