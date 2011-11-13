Hoogerland beaten 2-1 by Unforgettable

Johnny Hoogerland sprints against trotter Unforgettable in a charity event (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Vacansoleil's Johnny Hoogerland is not faster than a horse. That became clear when he lost two of three rounds against the harness racer Arnold Mollema and his trotter Unforgettable in Wolvega, the Netherlands on Saturday.

The pair went head-to-head in three rounds over the 300 meters with the horse on the dirt track and Hoogerland on an adjacent paved walkaway. Hoogerland and Unforgettable each won one round, but the horse got the better of the cyclist in the final, decisive round.

"Unforgettable never ran faster," Hoogerland joked afterward.

While Hoogerland did not emerge victorious, his exploits helped to raise 3,500 euros for the Jayden Foundation for childhood cancer, a charity for which he serves as an ambassador.