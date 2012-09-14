Hesjedal, Tuft head Team Canada for Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal (Canada) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 4 Svein Tuft pulls on the leader's jersey after stage 6 of the 2012 Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Joelle Numainville (Canada) on her way to an eventual third place (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Team Canada named its full roster of riders who will compete in the UCI Road World Championships in Limburg, The Netherlands next week. The elite men's road race team will be headed by Giro d'Italia champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge).

The WorldTour pair will be joined by François Parisien (Spidertech-C10) and David Veilleux (Europcar) for the road race, while Tuft will also compete in the individual time trial.

Team selector Gord Fraser said the team is more competitive than ever due to the depth of Canadians at the top level of the sport. "We have more depth than ever to select our teams for major international events. This is a great sign that cycling in Canada is moving in the right direction, and is growing rapidly in popularity."





Rhae-Christie Shaw (Team Exergy Twenty12), who missed out on the Olympic selection, was chosen to compete in the individual time trial alongside Numainville.



