Hermans to BMC Racing Team for 2014?

Image 1 of 2 Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Ben Hermans (RadioShack-Nissan) put on a good show in the final (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard) may be on his way to the BMC Racing Team for 2014, according to Belgian media. The 27-year-old Belgian rider, who didn't get a contract extension with the new Trek Factory Team, already had a verbal agreement with Wanty-Groupe Gobert. "But if you have to chose between a World Tour-team and a Pro Continental team, it's quite easy."

Hermans was part of the RadioShack team for the past four seasons after riding for Topsport Vlaanderen. After Trek took over the WorldTour license from Luxembourg owner Flavio Becca, Hermans was told he would not get signed for the new team.

Just like many riders, Hermans was left without a team for next season but when Wanty-Groupe Gobert showed interest, his future seemed secure. According to Gazet van Antwerpen Hermans sent a text message to Hilaire Vanderschueren, one of the new managers of the team, saying he would sign with the Belgian Pro Continental squad.

Hermans finished 14th in Il Lombardia last Sunday, prompting the interest of BMC Racing Team. "BMC contacted me on Monday evening," Hermans told Gazet van Antwerpen. "It didn't lead to a contract yet. When BMC and I reach a deal, I am sure the team will announce that."

Hermans finished fifth in this year's Tour Down Under. His last victory dates back to 2011 when he won the Trofeo Inca on Mallorca. That was his second pro victory after winning the 5th stage in the 2010 Tour of Belgium.

"If you have to chose between BMC, a WorldTour team that is allowed to start in all the major races, or the Pro Continental Wanty team, the decision is easy to make. If it were up to me, I'd choose BMC."

Cyclingnews asked BMC Racing Team for comment but has yet to receive a response.