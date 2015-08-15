Headwind denies attacking Taaramae stage win at Arctic Race of Norway

Image 1 of 2 Rein Taaramae put in a late attack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Rein Taaramae (Astana) was caught with two kilometres remaining. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rein Taaramae (Astana Pro Team) came up short on stage 3 of the Arctic Race of Norway after he was caught and passed on the final climb by stage winner and new race leader Ben Hermans (BMC Racing).





“I have no complaints because we did it the right way. Maybe Hermans was just a bit more clever because when I attacked he waited and there was a headwind. He was able to recover, and when he caught me he was able to go again and beat me,” Taaramae said at the finish.



