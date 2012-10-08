Harris shows off 'cross form in Superprestige opener

Image 1 of 4 Nikki Harris rides to the win in Ruddervoorde (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea) wins in Ruddervoorde (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 Sophie De Boer, Nikki Harris and Sanne Cant on the podium in Ruddervoorde (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 4 Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

With a convincing win in Ruddervoorde it is clear that British rider Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) is ready for the new cyclo-cross season. The British MTB champion blew away the opposition in the Superprestige opener although she considers the upcoming World Cup round to be the first true indicator of her form.

"The World Cup round in the Czech Republic in two weeks will be the first real test. I hope I moved up. Last year was already good but I hope I can keep improving," Harris told Cyclingnews after her win in Ruddervoorde.

"My goal this season is the European Championships as they are held in my home country," Harris said. In November 2012 the European championships - a competition for the women and youth categories - will be contested in the Chantry Park of Ipswich. "Also the world championships [in Louisville, USA] and the national championships [in Bradford] are on my list," Harris added.

Teammate Sophie de Boer warned Harris for being in form too early as there's still almost four months before the world championships. Current world champion Marianne Vos even opts out of the first part of the cyclo-cross season. "Nikki is much fitter than me right now which explains the big gap she had today. I hope to close that gap during the upcoming weeks. The season is long, though, and some riders tend to show less form later in the season when the championships are held," De Boer told Cyclingnews in Ruddervoorde.

Harris knew what she was doing, though, as she explained that she now plans to do a training camp in Italy ahead of the first World Cup round in Tabor, Czech Republic on October 21.