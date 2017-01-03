Hanegraaf files suit to block publication of Dekker biography

Image 1 of 4 Thomas Dekker at the 2007 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Team Manager Jacques Hanegraaf (Image credit: Gregor Brown) Image 3 of 4 Thomas Dekker at the 2007 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Michael Boogerd and Thomas Dekker at the 2007 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgian media reports that former rider, agent and manager Jacques Hanegraaf has filed suit in a Dutch court against author Thijs Zonneveld and publisher Overamstel, attempting to block the publication of Thomas Dekker's controversial biography.

According to media reports, Hanegraaf wants to ban the release of the edition of 'Mijn Gevecht' (My Fight), in which Dekker – who rode variously for the Rabobank, Silence-Lotto, and Garmin organisations during his career – links Hanegraaf to Eufemiano Fuentes.

In the biography, Dekker claims that Hanegraaf introduced him to the Spanish doctor, a claim Hanegraaf rejects: "I have never met Fuentes in my life," he said.

Hanegraaf previously worked as Dekker's agent, but he now accuses Dekker of extortion. According to Hanegraaf, Dekker owes him tens of thousands of euros but threatens to make revelations when pressed for repayment.

Hanegraaf is not the only member of the cycling world to deny allegations made in the biography. Former teammates Michael Boogerd and Steven de Jongh have both rejected various claims made in the book.