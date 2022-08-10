Großschartner joins Pogacar's supporting cast at UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates have added to Tadej Pogačar’s supporting cast for 2023 with the signing of Felix Großschartner from Bora-Hansgrohe. The Austrian joins on a two-year contract as Pogačar looks to make amends for his defeat at this year's Tour de France.

Großschartner is the team’s second confirmed new arrival for next season after Tim Wellens, who will make the move from Lotto Soudal.

“Felix is a very talented rider, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team,” general manager Mauro Gianetti said in a statement released by the team on Wednesday.

“We are confident he can contribute his quality to working in a team role when called upon and also have some chances for himself. We’re very pleased to have him on board for the coming years as we continue to grow as a team.”

Großschartner has been a professional since 2016 and he has finished in the top ten overall at the past two editions of the Vuelta a Espana. The 28-year-old has picked up six wins as a professional, including the 2019 Tour of Turkey and stage victories at the Vuelta a Burgos in 2020 and Tour of the Alps last season. He won both the Austrian road race and time trial titles in June.

“I’m excited to join UAE team Emirates and I am looking forward to the challenges in the future,” Großschartner said.

“It is one of the best teams in the world and I am happy to be a part of it. I am sure that my qualities as a rider are an asset to the team and that I will help to achieve good results.”

Pogačar is tied to UAE Team Emirates until the end of 2027, while the bulk of the team’s GC talent – including George Bennett, João Almeida, Brandon McNulty and Rafal Majka – is still under contract next season.