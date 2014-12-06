Great Britain wins two gold medals on opening day of track World Cup
Gold in team pursuit events
Great Britain kicked off the Track World Cup in London with two gold medals in the team pursuit on Friday. The men’s team, comprising of Mark Christian, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Andy Tennant picked up their first win in the event in over a year, edging out New Zealand in the final.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy