Great Britain wins two gold medals on opening day of track World Cup

Gold in team pursuit events

Team GB in pursuit action
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Great Britain kicked off the Track World Cup in London with two gold medals in the team pursuit on Friday. The men’s team, comprising of Mark Christian, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Andy Tennant picked up their first win in the event in over a year, edging out New Zealand in the final.