Gould, Nash, Pendrel anchor 2010 Luna team

Mountain bike stars Georgia Gould, Katerina Nash, Catherine Pendrel and Alison Dunlap will be returning to the Luna Pro women's team for 2010. New arrival Amy Dombroski completes the mountain bike roster for the next season.

Pendrel, Nash and Gould will continue to anchor the team at international mountain bike events and major domestic events. Canadian cross country National Champion Pendrel will concentrate on mountain bike racing, but US short track National Champion Gould, Nash and former World Champion Dunlap will continue to split their focus between mountain biking and 'cross racing. Pendrel and Gould ended the 2009 season ranked third and 15th, respectively, in the cross country World Cup.

Dombroski, a former road pro for Webcor, will race all three disciplines, but 2010 will be her first year focusing on a full mountain bike season. Following a successful domestic 'cross season, the young American, who won the Under 23 cross country national mountain bike championships, was recently selected to the US World Championship Cyclo-cross team.

The Luna Pro Team continues to sponsor X-Terra racers and triathletes. Among those known to mountain bikers are Danelle Kabush, the sister of Canadian pro racer Geoff Kabush, and former mountain bike racer Shonny Vanlandingham. Both focus on racing X-Terras which are off-road triathlons including mountain biking, swimming and running.

Former Luna Pro rider Chloe Forsman is not listed as part of the 2010 roster.

2010 Luna Pro Team

Georgia Gould (Mountain Bike/Cyclocross)

Katerina Nash (Mountain Bike/Cyclocross)

Catharine Pendrel (Mountain Bike)

Amy Dombroski (Mountain Bike/Cyclocross/Road)

Alison Dunlap (Mountain Bike/Cyclocross)

Cathy Chesky (Ironman Age-Grouper)

Terra Castro (Ironman/X-Terra)

Danelle Kabush (X-Terra)

Tyler Stewart (Ironman)

Shonny Vanlandingham (X-Terra)

For more information about the team, visit teamlunachix.com/proteam.