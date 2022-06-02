Giro d'Italia winner Hindley donates pink jersey to Madonna del Ghisallo museum
By Daniel Ostanek published
Australian visited famed cycling museum while on post-Giro holiday in Como
Days after winning the Giro d'Italia, Jai Hindley has paid a visit to the Ghisallo cycling museum atop the Madonna del Ghisallo climb, donating a signed pink jersey to the museum's collection.
The Australian has been on holiday in Como in northern Italy following his win in Verona last Sunday, and decided to pay a visit to the museum (opens in new tab), which sits atop the key climb in Il Lombardia.
Hindley paid for his own tickets to enter the museum before the museum director Carola Gentilini recognised who he was.
"I was impressed by the wall of pink jerseys and so I thought I would bring mine too," Hindley told Tuttobiciweb (opens in new tab).
Hindley's maglia rosa, which he signed in the museum is now among 64 that hang there, alongside Egan Bernal's 2021 race-winning jersey, and below Gilberto Simoni's 2003 Saeco jersey. Hindley posted a video of him hanging up his pink jersey to his Instagram story on Wednesday.
On Sunday, he secured his first career Grand Tour victory at the Giro by 1:18 from 2019 champion Richard Carapaz. A day earlier he cracked the Ecuadorian on the Passo Fedaia summit finish in the Dolomites, putting a 1:28 gap between him and his main rival, who had previously lay three seconds up on the GC.
"With the experience of two years ago, I was a bit less nervous, I guess," Hindley said later. "But there was still a lot of tension there. I didn't want a repeat of 2020," he added, referring to his second place two years ago.
"To come so close to the win and then to lose it on the last day, it was brutal, if I'm honest. I've thought about that day for a long time out training. It's been a really big motivation, you could say."
Straight to the pool room! 😍👕🇦🇺 Aussie champion @JaiHindley hangs the beautiful maglia rosa from his Giro d'Italia win at Museo del Ciclismo Ghisallo. 🇮🇹🚵📰 Full sport coverage: https://t.co/wzVDJ6auEr🎥 @jaihindley / museoghisallo #Giro pic.twitter.com/AqUpa2HJezJune 2, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.