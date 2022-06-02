Giro d'Italia winner Hindley donates pink jersey to Madonna del Ghisallo museum

Days after winning the Giro d'Italia, Jai Hindley has paid a visit to the Ghisallo cycling museum atop the Madonna del Ghisallo climb, donating a signed pink jersey to the museum's collection.

The Australian has been on holiday in Como in northern Italy following his win in Verona last Sunday, and decided to pay a visit to the museum (opens in new tab), which sits atop the key climb in Il Lombardia.

Hindley paid for his own tickets to enter the museum before the museum director Carola Gentilini recognised who he was.

"I was impressed by the wall of pink jerseys and so I thought I would bring mine too," Hindley told Tuttobiciweb (opens in new tab).

Hindley's maglia rosa, which he signed in the museum is now among 64 that hang there, alongside Egan Bernal's 2021 race-winning jersey, and below Gilberto Simoni's 2003 Saeco jersey. Hindley posted a video of him hanging up his pink jersey to his Instagram story on Wednesday.

On Sunday, he secured his first career Grand Tour victory at the Giro by 1:18 from 2019 champion Richard Carapaz. A day earlier he cracked the Ecuadorian on the Passo Fedaia summit finish in the Dolomites, putting a 1:28 gap between him and his main rival, who had previously lay three seconds up on the GC.

"With the experience of two years ago, I was a bit less nervous, I guess," Hindley said later. "But there was still a lot of tension there. I didn't want a repeat of 2020," he added, referring to his second place two years ago.

"To come so close to the win and then to lose it on the last day, it was brutal, if I'm honest. I've thought about that day for a long time out training. It's been a really big motivation, you could say."