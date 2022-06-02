Giro d'Italia winner Hindley donates pink jersey to Madonna del Ghisallo museum

Australian visited famed cycling museum while on post-Giro holiday in Como

VERONA ITALY MAY 29 Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium with the Trofeo Senza Fine as overall race winner during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 21 a 174km individual time trial stage from Verona to Verona ITT Giro WorldTour on May 29 2022 in Verona Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his Giro d'Italia victory in Verona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Days after winning the Giro d'Italia, Jai Hindley has paid a visit to the Ghisallo cycling museum atop the Madonna del Ghisallo climb, donating a signed pink jersey to the museum's collection.

The Australian has been on holiday in Como in northern Italy following his win in Verona last Sunday, and decided to pay a visit to the museum (opens in new tab), which sits atop the key climb in Il Lombardia.

Hindley paid for his own tickets to enter the museum before the museum director Carola Gentilini recognised who he was.

"I was impressed by the wall of pink jerseys and so I thought I would bring mine too," Hindley told Tuttobiciweb (opens in new tab).

Hindley's maglia rosa, which he signed in the museum is now among 64 that hang there, alongside Egan Bernal's 2021 race-winning jersey, and below Gilberto Simoni's 2003 Saeco jersey. Hindley posted a video of him hanging up his pink jersey to his Instagram story on Wednesday.

On Sunday, he secured his first career Grand Tour victory at the Giro by 1:18 from 2019 champion Richard Carapaz. A day earlier he cracked the Ecuadorian on the Passo Fedaia summit finish in the Dolomites, putting a 1:28 gap between him and his main rival, who had previously lay three seconds up on the GC.

"With the experience of two years ago, I was a bit less nervous, I guess," Hindley said later. "But there was still a lot of tension there. I didn't want a repeat of 2020," he added, referring to his second place two years ago.

"To come so close to the win and then to lose it on the last day, it was brutal, if I'm honest. I've thought about that day for a long time out training. It's been a really big motivation, you could say."

Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.