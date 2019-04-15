Giro d'Italia to start in Budapest in 2020

Image 1 of 9 The Giro d'Italia trophy with the Frecce Tricolori plane (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 9 The 2020 Giro d'Italia will start in Budapest (Image credit: Lounge Design) Image 3 of 9 The 2020 Giro d'Italia will start in Budapest (Image credit: Lounge Design) Image 4 of 9 The Giro d'Italia Infinito trophy in Budapest (Image credit: Lounge Design) Image 5 of 9 The Giro d'Italia winner's trophy in Budapest (Image credit: Lounge Design) Image 6 of 9 The Frecce Tricolori over the Giro in Rivolto in 2009 (Image credit: AFP/Getty Images) Image 7 of 9 Chris Froome (Team Sky) celebrates his first Giro d'Italia victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 9 The 2019 Giro d'Italia classification jerseys (Image credit: La Presse/Castelli) Image 9 of 9 Chris Froome (Team Sky) is heralded as the winner of the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers of the Giro d'Italia announced the location of the Grande Partenza for the 2020 edition, naming Budapest, Hungary as the start location for next year.

It will be the 14th start of the Italian Grand Tour outside of home soil in the race's history, and will come two years after the start in Jerusalem.

The announcement comes one month after the European Union's center-right leaning coalition, the European People's Party, suspended Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, which has led an aggressive anti-European Union campaign and has been accused of eroding judicial independence and press freedoms.

Other foreign starts in the Giro d'Italia:

1965 San Marino (Republic of san Marino)

1966 Monte Carlo (Principality of Monaco)

1973 Verviers (Belgium)

1974 Vatican City

1996 Athens (Greece)

1998 Nice (France)

2002 Groningen (the Netherlands)

2006 Seraing (Belgium)

2010 Amsterdam (the Netherlands)

2012 Herning (Denmark)

2014 Belfast (Northern Ireland)

2016 Apeldoorn (the Netherlands)

2018 Jerusalem (Israel)