Giro d'Italia to start in Budapest in 2020
Hungary's Magyar territory to hold three stages of Italian Grand Tour
The organisers of the Giro d'Italia announced the location of the Grande Partenza for the 2020 edition, naming Budapest, Hungary as the start location for next year.
It will be the 14th start of the Italian Grand Tour outside of home soil in the race's history, and will come two years after the start in Jerusalem.
The announcement comes one month after the European Union's center-right leaning coalition, the European People's Party, suspended Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, which has led an aggressive anti-European Union campaign and has been accused of eroding judicial independence and press freedoms.
The 2020 Giro d'Italia will start in the capital, Budapest, with two more stages in Hungary before transferring to Italy. The Giro d'Italia has had a previous 13 starts outside Italy.
Other foreign starts in the Giro d'Italia:
1965 San Marino (Republic of san Marino)
1966 Monte Carlo (Principality of Monaco)
1973 Verviers (Belgium)
1974 Vatican City
1996 Athens (Greece)
1998 Nice (France)
2002 Groningen (the Netherlands)
2006 Seraing (Belgium)
2010 Amsterdam (the Netherlands)
2012 Herning (Denmark)
2014 Belfast (Northern Ireland)
2016 Apeldoorn (the Netherlands)
2018 Jerusalem (Israel)
