Giro d'Italia 2011 stage by stage analysis

2011 Giro d'Italia race map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

As the Giro d'Italia celebrates the unification of Italy over a torturous three weeks, Cyclingnews asked Lampre-ISD's Michele Scarponi, two-time winner of the maglia rosa Gilberto Simoni, five-time stage winner Italo Zilioli, along with "Lo sceriffo" 1984-winner Francesco Moser to give us their insight to each stage.

Zilioli points towards stage 9 between Messina and Etna as a race highlight.

"Because it's Sicily, Nibali will target it and Liquigas will ramp it up on the second ascent. It will be epic, and very emotional as they honour the 1908 earthquake victims. I wouldn't be surprised if the winner here wears pink in Milan."

Scarponi meanwhile knows that stage 11 will be a key battleground with a punchy, aggressive climber sure to be on the attack – "I'd better shape up!" he says.

Much of the pre-Giro talk has centred around the inclusion of Austria's Grossglockner in the Dolomites, where Italy's Pierfranco Vianelli took the stage win 40 years ago, however Zilioli says the climb itself won't be that decisive.

Stage 15 will no doubt be brutal with the Giau, the dreaded Fedaia and a long climb on gravel to the Val di Fassa summit finish. These three stern tests are preceded by two other major climbs on a stage that's 229km long. "Somebody will crack here, I'm pretty sure of it, because it's just a war of attrition at this point," predicts Simoni.

This is the ultimate way to get into the Giro vibe, so start reading here.

