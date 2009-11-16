Ginn not overplaying Oceania success

Ginn Drew, pictured at the Beijing Olympic Games with Free Duncan, claimed gold at the Athens games in the Men's Pair rowing event. (Image credit: AFP)

Olympic rowing gold medallist Drew Ginn says he’s uncomfortable by the attention he’s received after winning last week’s Oceania Time Trial Championship in Invercargill, New Zealand. The race was Ginn’s first international cycling race since the athlete started investigating his options in the sport three months ago.

Related Articles Ginn rows away with Oceania title

“I have proved nothing yet, I have shown no real potential, and I am fully aware that any new person coming into a new world of competition has to be prepared for some big reality checks,” Ginn wrote on his website.

Under 23 riders Michael Matthews (Australia), who also won Sunday’s road race which Ginn didn’t contest, and Alex McGregor (New Zealand) both posted faster times than Ginn over the 40km time trial. Logan Hutchings (New Zealand) finished second in the elite men's standings, 1:35 minutes behind, while Simon Croom (New Zealand) took third.

“This has been a weird thing to experience; I have done quite a few interviews in the last two days since the time trial and the emphasis being placed on the Oceania Champs by the media makes me feel uncomfortable,” admitted Ginn. “Reason being is that the number of competitors and the simple fact that two guys went faster than me in the U23 category.

“It was great to get the first step under my belt but how significant it is is something I am wary of, particularly in regards to a predictor of future performances,” he said.

Ginn is taking each day of his foray into cycling as it comes, but is thankful for the support he’s been given by Malvern Star and the Victorian Institute of Sport. Ginn is being advised and coached by Scott McGrory and Jonathan Hall.

“This cycling project is continuing to take shape,” said Ginn. “What the end result, outcome or experience will be is less important to me at this stage. What I am interested in is the process, people, planning, exploration and ideas of how we can get the best out of what we are doing.”

While Ginn can now call himself the Oceania Time Trial Champion he believes it’s how he responds to the training and lessons over the coming months that will mean more than anything he’s done thus far. Ginn hopes to contest the time trial at January’s Australian Open Road Championships in Ballarat, Victoria.

“If I am going to compete at the Australian Championship I will have to make huge improvements and it will require a great deal of attention, focus, effort and energy,” he said.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed