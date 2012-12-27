Giacoppo looks to boost WordTour ambition at Mitchelton Summer of Cycling

Image 1 of 5 A happy Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) having moved back into the overall lead (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 (l-r): Jonathan Cantwell, Anthony Giacoppo and Stuart Shaw fight out the honours in the mens' elite criterium championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) had good form early on in the 14 stage Tour of Murray sprint-fest. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) wins Stage 7 of the Tour of the Great South Coast ahead of Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leans into a corner (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers will be ably led by Anthony Giacoppo over the Mitchelton Summer of Cycling - the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic and Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

Giacoppo, who this season took out the Portarlington stage at the 'Bay Crits' on the way to the biggest results of his career - Tour of the Great South Coast, Tour of Kumano Prologue and finishing fifth overall at the Tour of Taiwan - will be once again looking to upset some of his big name rivals at the season opener.

There is a lot riding on the 'Sun Tour' for the Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers outfit the defending champions with Nathan Haas riding to a memorable victory in 2011 before being picked up by Garmin-Sharp.

"I'm feeling pretty good, I have had some time off and feeling stronger and looking to be better in 2013," said Giacoppo, 2012 Australian Criterium Champion.





Joining Giacoppo at the Bay Crits will be former teammate, on loan from Garmin-Sharp Steele Von Hoff, Brenton Jones, Tom Robinson and Jack Beckinsale. For the Sun Tour the team has been built for the terrain with 2010 National Road Series champion Patrick Shaw, Tour of Utah stage winner Jai Crawford, Nathan Earle, Joseph Cooper and Melbourne to Warrnambool runner-up Aaron Donnelly.

With a new look in 2013, Giacoppo still considers the race as an important part in Australian cycling.





The Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic runs from January 1-3 while the Jayco Herald Sun Tour begins January 3 until the 6th.