Giacoppo confident in form ahead of Taiwan

Off the back of overall victory at the recent Perth Criterium series in his home state of Western Australia, Anthony Giacoppo says that his form and confidence levels are at an all-time high ahead of his Genesys Wealth Advisers team's first foray to Asia for 2012 at the Tour de Taiwan.

Just two months in, Giacoppo's season has been one of superlatives, and while the 25-year-old is realistic ahead of the high level of competition in Taiwan for the seven stage race, he also has ambitions to continue his strong results.

"There are a few selective stages that suit the more versatile riders, and there I think I can definitely make a difference there," said Giacoppo. "On those smaller climbs that’s where I think I can excel, and be in the mix for the win but we'll be taking it stage by stage."

Team manager Andrew Christie-Johnston said the team had a lot of belief in Giacoppo.

"Anthony quite possibly can win the whole Tour," said Christie-Johnston. "Looking at the profiles there are a few steep climbs along the way, so we’ll be doing some specific training on that kind of terrain ahead of the start. Anthony is someone who can climb really well, particularly for someone who is a sprinter. Whether it’ll be too steep in Taiwan, time will tell.

"If you want to go WorldTour, you really can’t be a ‘pure’ sprinter, at least in Australian terms. A lot of people miss how well the fast guys at that level climb. Anthony can do that, and that’s something that’s gained him a lot of interest from other teams - and will make him a real threat for this race."

Genesys Wealth Advisers for Tour de Taiwan starting March 10: Pat Shaw (Aus), Sam Davis (Aus), Alex Carver (Aus), Ben Dyball (Aus) and Anthony Giacoppo (Aus)