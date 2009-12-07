Gesink looks for home in Girona, Spain
Dutch rider wants second home to help with mountain training
Robert Gesink has started to search for an apartment in Girona, Spain as he looks to establish a second European training base. The Rabobank rider hopes a move to the city north of Barcelona will allow him to improve his climbing skills in the nearby Pyrenees.
“I want a place for myself where I can go and where I can train,” he told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. “A place of my own, so that I don't have to sit in a hotel, so I can cook for myself or that my girlfriend can do it.
The terrain close to the Catalan city will also provide a distinct advantage over the Dutchman's native country. “If I can find a place in Spain then I hope to develop my climing even further; I hope to become stronger there.”
The 23-year-old Dutch rider ought to have no problem finding training partners. It is particularly popular among American riders, as George Hincapie and Levi Leipheimer both have houses there, and Garmin-Slipstream uses the city as its European base.
