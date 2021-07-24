Geraint Thomas: I must have done something wrong in a previous life

Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) took to social media to explain that he had no serious injuries after crashing during the men's Olympic Games road race in Tokyo on Saturday. The former Tour de France winner hit the deck with just over 150 kilometres to go in a fall that several other riders came down in too, including his own teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart.

The pair remounted and made it back to the peloton but on a day that saw their trade teammate Richard Carapaz pull off a remarkable win to take the gold medal, the British camp were left to hold on for ninth place courtesy of Adam Yates.

After the finish Thomas took to social media to post a message about his crash. This was his second major fall in the last few weeks with the Welshman also dislocating his shoulder in a crash on stage 3 of the Tour de France.

"All good with me. Thanks for the messages!! Think I must have done something bad in a previous life Freak crash, Tao lost his front wheel and decked it in front of me. I had nowhere to go, other than the floor as well," he said.

Both Thomas and Geohegan Hart failed to finish the road race with just 85 riders completing the 234 kilometre course.

Former teammate Bradley Wiggins, who now commentates for Eurosport, lamented Thomas’ luck at the finish of the race.

“Maybe he is going blind. Poor lad – I don’t know," said Wiggins. "I was actually speaking to him at the airport on Monday about it. It’s such a shame because you want him to do so well. He’s been in such good form this year and he’s shone at the Tour de Romandie, he was there at the Dauphiné, and misfortune has just come his way since then."

Thomas was also in contention for a medal at the Rio Olympic Games five years ago but the Welshman crashed out of the front group on that occasion too. He and Geoghegan Hart still have the men’s individual time to come next week in Tokyo before travelling back to Europe.

“It’s a real shame because he missed out five years ago in Rio because he crashed when he was heading for a medal there," said Wiggins. "It’s tragic really but we hear he’s OK. At this stage it’s all looking good for the time trial."

"He got a standing ovation from the grand stand here, which was nice to see. Everyone's very appreciative of everyone’s efforts today."