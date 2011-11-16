Gent-Wevelgem takes on the Casselberg twice in 2012

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) wins the 2011 edition of Gent-Wevelgem. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gent-Wevelgem in 2012 will be longer, include two climbs of the Casselberg and for the first time feature a women's race. The race will be run on Sunday, March 25, 2012.

The race distance will increase from 205 to 235 kilometers, and will include two climbs of the Casselberg, reported De Standaard. The “vicious” climb is located near the border town of Cassel and is known from the Four Days of Dunkirk.

“That is all in hope of getting some movement in the peloton,” said race directors Hans De Clercq and Frank Hoste.

Another new feature will be a race for women on the same day. In 2012, it will only be ranked as a national race, but it is intended to become an international race.

On Saturday, March 24, there will be several races for recreational riders There will be special races for women, under the rubrik Think Pink, which promotes awareness of breast cancer.

Tom Boonen won the 2011 edition of the race, for the second time since 2004.