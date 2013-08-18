Gallery: USA Pro Challenge press conference

With the third edition of the USA Pro Challenge set to kick off on Monday, selected riders greeted the press on the eve of the opening stage to talk about their chances for stage wins or overall honours.
Crowd favourites Jens Voigt (Radioshack) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) were present alongside local favourites in Christian Vandevelde (Garmin-Sharp), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC). Also of note were the concessions by Tour de France champion, Chris Froome (Sky) and his right-hand man, Richie Porte that they would both ride in favour of their American colleagues this week.
