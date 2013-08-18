Gallery: USA Pro Challenge press conference

Image 1 of 13 Today's lineup for the pre-race press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 13 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) will look for stage win opportunities just as he did at last year's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 13 Richie Porte (SKY) talked about racing the post-Tour criteriums and taking it easy before getting back to hard racing here in Colorado. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 13 Rory Sutherland (Saxo-Tinkoff) is back racing in his home state after his big win in Boulder last year. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 13 Chris Froome (Sky) has a laugh during today's press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 13 The auditorium listens to Tejay van Garderen (BMC) explain his time since finishing the Tour de France. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 13 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) talks about the upcoming week and coming off of winning in Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 13 Chris Froome (SKY) listens to questions about his expectations for the week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 13 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on hand for questions from reporters (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 13 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) talks about his chances for a stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 13 Two of the week's top riders Chris Froome (Sky) and Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 13 The press conference gets underway. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 13 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) answers questions about his retirement at the end of the season. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

With the third edition of the USA Pro Challenge set to kick off on Monday, selected riders greeted the press on the eve of the opening stage to talk about their chances for stage wins or overall honours.

Crowd favourites Jens Voigt (Radioshack) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) were present alongside local favourites in Christian Vandevelde (Garmin-Sharp), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC). Also of note were the concessions by Tour de France champion, Chris Froome (Sky) and his right-hand man, Richie Porte that they would both ride in favour of their American colleagues this week.

