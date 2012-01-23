Gallery: Tour de San Luis team presentation

Image 1 of 39 AG2R has sent a team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 39 Levi Leipheimer is in town (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 39 Liquigas (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 39 Team Movistar (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 39 Team NetApp (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 39 Omega Pharma has sent a strong team to San Luis (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 39 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 39 San Luis has their own team in the race (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 39 The Saxo Bank team, led by Alberto Contador (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 39 Schumacher and Rasmussen are racing together (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 39 The Chile team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 39 Serpa, Rodriguez and Rubiano are here to race (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 39 The Paraguay national team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 39 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 39 The teams take to the stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 39 The late Xavier Tondo is honoured (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 39 The UnitedHealthcare team at the presentation (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 39 The UnitedHealthcare team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 39 Moyano proved popular with the crowd (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 39 Two Haedos are better than one. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 39 The GW Shimano team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 39 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 39 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 39 Team Androni (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 39 Ardlia and Rubiano (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 26 of 39 Team Argentina (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 27 of 39 Tom Boonen and Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 28 of 39 The Brazil team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 29 of 39 The Caja Rural team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 30 of 39 Chile have a team in the race (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 31 of 39 The Colnago CFS team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 32 of 39 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 33 of 39 Contador greets his fans (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 34 of 39 Contador leads the Saxo Bank team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 35 of 39 Christina Watches (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 36 of 39 The Cuba national team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 37 of 39 Farnese give the crowd a wave (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 38 of 39 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 39 of 39 Team Uruguay (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

With a hard-driving techno soundtrack, an ebullient announcer and thousands of cheering fans packing San Luis's Plaza Pringles, the 25 teams comprising the sixth Tour de San Luis peloton were each welcomed to the stage amidst a spectacle of lights, fog and thunderous applause.

And while the Tour de San Luis is packed with talent from top to bottom, featuring five ProTour, seven Pro Continental, six Continental as well as seven national teams, it was clear that the assembled masses were there to catch a glimpse, or for the lucky ones a fan photo, with Team Saxo Bank's Alberto Contador.

Each of the riders comprising the Tour de San Luis peloton, bar one, took a leisurely spin of about 5 blocks from the team hotels down San Luis's main nightlife thoroughfare, Av Illia, to the staging area where they were assembled in a fenced off paddock, but still easily accessible to fans. The exception to the means of arrival to the 8pm presentation kickoff was Contador, who arrived after his Saxo Bank teammates in a team car, and required a cordon of police to fend off the crowd chanting his name and whisk him into the staging area.

Contador graciously posed with fans pressed against the protective fencing, as well as posed for pictures with several riders before ultimately making his way to the stage as the penultimate team to a huge ovation. The final team to grace the stage was the local Continental squad San Luis Somos Todos.

Each team was received on stage by San Luis province governor Claudio Poggi, sports minister Maria Celia Sanchez and Union Cycliste of Argentina president Gabriel Curuchet. And just as the amassed throngs busily snapped away with their cameras at the stars of the evening, the riders, too, took their own pictures from stage of the enthusiastic crowd, which for most professionals is their first race introduction of the young season.

One of the most emotional moments of the evening was reserved for the Movistar team introduction, where the Spanish ProTour squad was given a plaque commemorating Xavier Tondo, who led the 2011 edition of the Tour de San Luis and died in a tragic accident four months later in May.

After all the teams had assembled on stage, with a breeze kicking up along with the threat of rain, the evening concluded at 9:15pm with a fireworks display over the Plaza Pringles.

The Tour de San Luis begins on Monday, January 23 with a 189.3km stage from San Luis to Mercedes.