Gallery: Racers face a challenging stage 3 at La Ruta

Image 1 of 24 Bikes await their riders at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 24 Racer bags await pick-up (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 24 The Economy Coopenae team gets ready (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 4 of 24 The start of stage 2 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 5 of 24 Racers lined up to start stage 2 of La Ruta (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 6 of 24 Racers climbed past many fields on the way up the side of the volcano (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 7 of 24 For a time, riders were between lower and upper cloud layers (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 8 of 24 Spectacular skies and clouds are frequent in Costa Rica (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 9 of 24 A view along the major climb of the day (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 10 of 24 Dennis Porras in the lead (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 11 of 24 Dennis Porras got himself a three-minute gap (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 12 of 24 Looking down on the clouds from above (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 13 of 24 Dennis Porras alone off the front (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 14 of 24 Lico Ramirez and Enrique Atavia on the attack (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 15 of 24 Dennis Porras with his motorcade (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 16 of 24 Dennis Porras at the aid station at the summit (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 17 of 24 Dennis Porras rolls off to start the descent (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 18 of 24 Racers flew down a rough and slippery descent at high speeds (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 19 of 24 Federico Ramirez on the downhill off the volcano (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 20 of 24 Alex Grant chases not far behind as he fights for second overall (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 21 of 24 The media car for La Ruta (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 22 of 24 A real live cowboy en route (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 23 of 24 Racers must watch out for goats and dogs out on course. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 24 of 24 Pua Mata climbs in the lead near the end of the race (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

The 500 racers at La Ruta de los Conquistadores faced a 79km stage 2 from near San Jose to Turrialba over the Irazú Volcano and past the Turrialba Volcano in Costa Rica on Friday.

From San Jose, the riders climbed high above the valleys below, rising above the clouds. A long pavement climb took them up toward the volcanos and a treacherous descent over a wet, rocky road challenged riders on the downhill.

The attached photos capture day two's action at the 20th anniversary La Ruta. The race finishes up on Saturday on the beach of the Carribbean Sea.