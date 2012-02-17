Gallery: Perth Criterium Series

Image 1 of 43 Giacoppo runs from the spray of champagne. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 2 of 43 Perth Crits race 3. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 3 of 43 Alex Carver (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 4 of 43 Giacoppo makes a run to the line on stage 2, his teammate Sam Daivs won the stage. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 5 of 43 Sam Davis takes the win for Genesys. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 6 of 43 Anthony Giacoppo wearing yellow. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 7 of 43 Pat Shaw lurks behind a Plan B rider. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 8 of 43 Perth Crits race 2. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 9 of 43 Perth Crits race 2. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 10 of 43 Luke Davison puts in a turn of speed. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 11 of 43 A Plan B rider makes a dig. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 12 of 43 Cooke and Pooley. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 13 of 43 Giacoppo on the final podium. Sam Witmitz and Alex Carver picked up the minor placing overall. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 14 of 43 A smiling Nicole Cooke is enjoying racing in Australia. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 15 of 43 Budget Forklifts at the front. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 16 of 43 Plan B Racing were unlucky to miss out, the team is looking for sucess in Asia in 2012. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 17 of 43 Adam Semple (Drapac) (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 18 of 43 Another win for the Hays Recruiting team, this time Leonie Burford. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 19 of 43 Another win for the Hays Recruiting team, this time Leonie Burford. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 20 of 43 Pooley did her best to unseat her rival Brit, but was unsuccessful. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 21 of 43 Perth Crits race 2. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 22 of 43 Kate Finegan takes the win. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 23 of 43 Emma Pooley riding on her 2011 Cervelo. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 24 of 43 Anthony Giacoppo only got to wear his national champion's jersey on day 1. He held the overall leader's jersey on stages 2-4. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 25 of 43 Perth Crits race 1 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 26 of 43 Perth Crits race 1 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 27 of 43 Perth Crits race 1 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 28 of 43 Perth Crits race 1 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 29 of 43 Perth Crits race 1 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 30 of 43 Perth Crits race 1 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 31 of 43 Perth Crits race 1 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 32 of 43 The sprint on stage one in full swing. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 33 of 43 Remonstrations after a controversial sprint on stage 1. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 34 of 43 Perth Crits race 3 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 35 of 43 Perth Crits race 1 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 36 of 43 Perth Crits race 1 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 37 of 43 Perth Crits race 1 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 38 of 43 Perth Crits race 3 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 39 of 43 Perth Crits race 3 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 40 of 43 Perth Crits race 3 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 41 of 43 Perth Crits race 3 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 42 of 43 Perth Crits race 3 (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com) Image 43 of 43 This is what happens when you take the wrong line. (Image credit: Tony Lendrum/tonylendrumphotography.com)

Anthony Giacoppo and Nicole Cooke were the deserved winners of the SmokeFree Perth Criterium series that finished on Tuesday evening, with the theme of the week the dominant performances of their respective teams, Genesys Wealth Advisers and Hays Recruiting.

Together the two squads won all but one stage of the series, with local team Budget Forklifts picking up final night solace courtesy of Luke Davison.

A mixture of night and day racing featured over the four days, with the healthy crowds estimated to be over 20,000 people entertained by fast and furious racing.

Cyclingnews presented a wrap of the four day Perth Criteriums yesterday, today we give you a photographic reel from the unique West Australian series, we hope you enjoy it.

The series is run in support of 'SmokeFree', an initative run by the West Australian government to stop smoking in public areas.