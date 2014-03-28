Gallery: On the startline at E3 Harelbeke

Image 1 of 26 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 26 John Degenkolb makes his way to the start line (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 26 Geraint Thomas leaves sign on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 26 Bernhard Eisel (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 26 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 26 Fabian Cancellara's bike awaits for his return from the stage (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 26 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 26 Fabian Cancellara is Spartacus (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 26 Sep Vanmarcke hopes to improve on his 2013 classics season (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 26 Ian Stannard (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 26 Luca Paolini relaxes before the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 26 Iljo Keisse gets his classics campaign going here (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 26 Zdenek Stybar (Omega PharmaQuickStep) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 26 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 26 Ted King does a quick pre-race interview (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 26 Andriy Grivko (Astana) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 26 Thor Hishovd radios back to his team as he rides to sign on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 26 Peter Sagan will be looking for victory today (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 26 Alex Dowsett uses his bike to help him stretch (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 26 Chavanel gives his bike a quick check on the start line (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 22 of 26 Niki Terpstra already has a win this week (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 26 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 24 of 26 Alejandro Valverde returns for another taste of the cobbles (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 25 of 26 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 26 of 26 Fabian Cancellara makes a late dash to the startline (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Many of the big names return to racing at E3 Harelbeke this Friday, after taking a short break following Milan-San Remo.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was in hot demand by the huge crowds that descended on Harelbeke. The Belgian looked strong earlier in the week and will be looking to add a sixth win to his record. Joining him in the team is Niki Terpstra, who won Dwars door Vlaanderen earlier in the week.

As ever, QuickStep is fielding a strong team, but they will have to take on the likes of Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale), who come back to racing at Harelbeke. Cancellara won here in commanding style last season, beating Sagan by more than a minute. The Swiss rider is on strong form again this Spring and could upset the home crowd.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) returns for more punishment on the cobbles. The Spaniard got his first taste at Dwars on Wednesday and replaces the injured Jose Joaquin Rojas to get a second go on the pavé.

With a strong field once again for the WorldTour race, we will get our first real insight into who is going well ahead of Flanders in jut over a week.

