Gallery: Iconic images from the Giro di Lombardia

Casagrande leads Bartoli and Tafi
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Oscar Freire rode the 2004 race as new world champion
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Dan Martin wins the 2014 race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Dan Martin lets the reality of winning Il Lombardia sink in
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Joaquim Rodriguez sprays the champagne after taking his second title
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Joaquim Rodriguez escape to victory in 2013
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Newly crowned World Champion Rui Costa at the start of the 2013 race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Danilo Di Luca (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego on the attack for his old Saeco team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego wins his first Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Bettini (QuickStep) wins Lombardi in a sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Bartoli leads Oscar Camenzind
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
World Cup leader and eventual winner Michele Bartoli
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Raimondas Rumsas (Fassa Bortolo) let Francesco Casagrande do all the work before beating him in a sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mirko Celestino led an Italian one, two, three in 1999
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Laurent Jalabert (ONCE) claims the win in 1997
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert won his first Lombardia in 2010
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Paolo Bettini won the 2006 race just a few days after his brother died in a car accident
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Gianni Bugno recieves the 1990 UCI World Cup jersey from then UCI President Hein Verbruggen
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Charly Mottet leads the attack in 1990
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The late Franco Ballerini rode for Malvor-Sidi in 1989
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Danilo Di Luca beat Giuliano Figueras in a close sprint in 2001
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego won alone in 2008.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego beats Riccardo Ricco to win the 2007 edition of Lombardia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Phil Anderson waits for the start of the 1988 race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Charly Mottet won Lombardia in 1988
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Michele Bartoli on the attack in 2003
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Frenchman Gilles Delion won the 1990 edition of the race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert won the 2011 edition of the race with a solo attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
A view of the Lombardia peloton riding near Lake Como
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sean Kelly sprints to victory in the 1985 Lombardia, the Irishman's second career win at the Italian Classic.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Gibi Baronchelli won Lombardia in 1986
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Argentin won the sprint in the centre of Milan
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andy Hampsten signs an autograph before the 1988 edition of the race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Cadel Evans rode the 2009 Lombardia as new world champion
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Oskar Camenzind and Michele Bartoli on the podium in 1998
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Bartoli wins in Bergamo in 2002
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Bartoli leads the Lombardia peloton over the Madonna di Ghisallo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andrea Tafi won Lombardia in 1996 with a solo attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Remember Vladislav Bobrik? He won Lombardia in 1994
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Pascal Richard beat Giorgio Furlan to win in 1993
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tony Rominger raises his winner's trophy after winning in 1992
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sean Kelly won his Lombardia in 1991 while riding for PDM-Concorde
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Moreno Argentin collects the 1987 winner's trophy from race director Vincenzo Torriani
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
2012 Il Lombardia champion Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: AFP)
Joaquim Rodriguez loses his cool and howls for joy as he crosses the line to win his first ever Monument at Il Lombardia in a torrential downpour.
(Image credit: Jered Gruber)
The podium at Il Lombardia, topped by Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Il Lombardia winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Giro di Lombardia or Il Lombardia -as it is now officially known - is the last of the five major classics of the season and traditionally bring the curtain down on the racing season.
The Italian one-day race remains one of the most iconic races in cycling thanks to the spectacular route in the hills near Lake Como.
This gallery includes images from the last 30 years of Lombardia, including Sean Kelly’s second victory on the track in 1985, Gibi Baronchelli’s lone victory in 1989 when Lombardia finished in the centre of Milan, and images of more recent winners such as
Philippe Gilbert, Paolo Bettini and Dan Martin.
Update: This gallery was updated to include pictures from the 2013 and 2014 races.