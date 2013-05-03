Gallery: Giro d'Italia teams introduced in Naples

Image 1 of 75 Christian Vande Velde flies the US flag up onto the Giro presentation stage (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 2 of 75 Returning champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 75 Friends Mark Cavendish and Paul Smith have a chat (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 4 of 75 Wiggins follows team-mate and domestique Kanstantsin Siutsou, a familiar order through the upcoming race? (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 5 of 75 Media duties done for now, defending maglia rosa Ryder Hesjedal makes his way to the presentation area (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 6 of 75 Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins rolls out into the piazza to be presented (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 7 of 75 The Astana squad roll on Aero Corima Aero+ MCC wheels (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 8 of 75 The full build of Nibali’s bike (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 9 of 75 Specialized went to town on Vincenzo Nibali’s Tarmac SL4, giving his frame a one-off paint job. Nibali gets a shark motif a reference to his nickname (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 10 of 75 The Vini Fantini-Selle Italia squad rocked the flouro look - their saddles were certainly eye-catching (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 11 of 75 Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) stands tall before being presented to the fans (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 12 of 75 Wearing the bands of former Australian national champion Jack Bobridge, will be riding his second Giro last year he pulled out on the penultimate day to safeguard his Olympic ambitions (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 13 of 75 Movistar’s Alex Dowsett’s looking relaxed on the eve of his first grand tour (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 14 of 75 (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 15 of 75 Samuel Sanchez, Euskaltel Euskadi’s leader was running Osymetric chain rings (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 16 of 75 Paul Smith was along for the ride to see his jersey designs be unveiled Hesjedal was the first to wear one onto the podium as this year’s defending champion (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 17 of 75 Franco Pellizotti, the Italian national champion stops for a word after being introduced to the crowds (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 18 of 75 Astana’s Vincenzo Nibali is the home nation’s favourite for the win this year and was a man in demand with the press (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 19 of 75 While they waited to be called on stage Euskaltel Euskadi parked up and took shelter from the heat (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 20 of 75 FDJ’s Nacer Bouhanni is French national champion tomorrow is could be a contender in the sprint stage finish tomorrow (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 21 of 75 Fi’zi:k recently announced it was releasing its top range saddles such as the Arione R3 and Antares in colours of the nine pro teams the company are sponsoring this here’s the Androni-Giocattoli edition year (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 22 of 75 (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 23 of 75 The wheels on Stefano Garzelli, Vini Fantini-Selle Italia’s leader at the Giro are Ursus 12k carbon Miura T45 tubulars ready for the fast flat stage 1 starting and finishing in Naples tomorrow (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 24 of 75 The Giro d’Italia’s mascot, Girbecco - a mountain goat - was out to whip up the crowds with his antics before the riders appeared on the stage in Naples (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 25 of 75 The Astana team with Vincenzo Nibali is presented in Naples (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 75 Sir Paul Smith wanted a photo with Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 75 Astana's bikes are ready to carry the team into the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 75 The Argos Shimano team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 75 RadioShack-Leopard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 75 Matthew Goss is ready to fight for the few sprint stages on offer in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 75 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 75 The Androni Giocattoli team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 75 Danilo Di Luca was a late addition to the Vini Fantini team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 75 Alessia Ventura presents the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 75 The Movistar team heads onto the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 75 Marco Marcato carried in the Dutch flag for Vacansoleil (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 75 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 75 Sacha Modolo brings the flag in for Bardiani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 75 Ryder Hesjedal introduced by Alessia Ventura and Michele Acquarone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 75 The jerseys of the 2013 Giro d'Italia teams (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 75 The Orica-GreenEdge team holds the Aussie flag high (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 75 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 75 The Blanco team rolls up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 75 Italian champion Franco Pellizotti happy to be back on the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 75 Cadel Evans (BMC) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 75 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) signs autographs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 75 The models made the team's jerseys look better than usual (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 75 Orica-GreenEdge is presented (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 75 Saxo -Tinkoff (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 75 John Degenkolb carries the Argos-Shimano Dutch flag (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 75 The Colombia team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 75 Francesco Ventoso (Movistar) carried the Spanish flag for his team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 75 The young Bardiani team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 75 Ryder Hesjedal greets the crowds (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 55 of 75 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 56 of 75 Ryder Hesjedal emerged with the maglia rosa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 57 of 75 Bradley Wiggins couldn't quite figure out how to carry the British flag properly (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 58 of 75 Bradley Wiggins does his best Sid Vicious impersonation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 59 of 75 Samuel Sanchez carries the Spanish flag for Euskaltel-Euskadi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 60 of 75 Taylor Phinney with the American flag for BMC (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 61 of 75 They must be fans of Canadian Ryder Hesjedal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 62 of 75 Euskaltel-Euskadi heads to the team presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 63 of 75 The pink banners can be seen from afar on the waterfront in Naples (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 64 of 75 Ryder Hesjedal sports his pink jersey as defending champion of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 65 of 75 Nacer Bouhanni carried the French flag for FDJ (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 66 of 75 Ryder Hesjedal and Garmin-Sharp presented in Naples for the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 75 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 75 Nibali leads the Astana team onto the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 75 Team Sky with Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 75 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was ebullient on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 75 The BMC team presented in Naples (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 72 of 75 The Astana team gets lined up (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 73 of 75 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 74 of 75 Vini Fantini heads to the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 75 of 75 The rosa carpet (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The stunning Piazza del Plebiscito in the heart of Naples played host to today's Giro d'Italia team presentations, one day prior to the 130km opening stage in southern Italy.

Under brilliant blue skies, each of the 23 squads contesting the first Grand Tour of the year rode onto the stage flying the flag of their team's host country, with Italian wild card invite Vini Fantini-Selle Italia the first in line.

The introductions of the Giro's stars and domestiques continued for 90 minutes, concluding with the arrival of Garmin-Sharp and defending Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal, resplendent in the maglia rosa. The 32-year-old Garmin-Sharp rider made history last year as the first Canadian to win a Grand Tour and this year he's looking to become the first rider since Miguel Indurain (1992-1993) to win back to back Giros.

Click here to view all the pageantry from the Giro d'Italia team presentations.