Gallery: First day at cross country MTB Worlds

Image 1 of 33 Kenta Gallagher (Great Britain) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 33 Pavao Roset (Croatia) pre-rides (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 33 The team relay post-race press conference with the medallists (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 4 of 33 Julie Bresset rode as the third person on the French team relay squad (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 5 of 33 Eva Lechner put in a fast lap for Italy in the team relay (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 6 of 33 A rider out on some singletrack at MTB Worlds (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 7 of 33 A view over a soccer field to the start/finish stadium area. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 8 of 33 Russell Finsterwald (United States) goes over a steep drop (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 9 of 33 Russell Finsterwald (United States) approaches a steep drop that gave many racers pause (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 10 of 33 Jiri Novak (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 11 of 33 Racers pre-ride the first climb (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 12 of 33 Katerina Nash (Czech) on a pre-ride (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 13 of 33 There were lots of snails out on course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 14 of 33 Warning: water crossing (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 15 of 33 Julien Absalon (France) was dialling in his lines. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 16 of 33 Two riders demonstrate the A-line (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 17 of 33 Racers power up a high flyover (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 18 of 33 A muddy section of the course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 19 of 33 A lovely view with 1km to go, not that racers will have time to enjoy it. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 20 of 33 A typical house along the course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 21 of 33 Kajsa Snihs (Sweden) on a pre-ride (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 22 of 33 Spectators will be able to grab a beer from the vendor on the left and hang out and watch the action on the jumbotron (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 23 of 33 Polish riders spin out their legs (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 24 of 33 Georgia Gould and Mike Broderick (both United States) talk shop (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 25 of 33 Manuel Fumic (Germany) and Marco Fontana (Italy) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 26 of 33 US junior national champion Keegan Swenson (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 27 of 33 The bike wash station was a popular place (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 28 of 33 Another snail out on course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 29 of 33 The views of the Alps are spectacular (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 30 of 33 The start/finish area (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 31 of 33 This rope was super handy in helping spectators get up and down a very steep section alongside the course course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 32 of 33 A Swiss trials rider (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 33 of 33 A Swiss trials rider in action. Trials events are being held in downtown Saalfelden (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Racing got underway on Thursday at the cross country portion of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Saalfelden, Austria. Cyclingnews took a trip around the 4.5km course as racers practiced for the team relay later in the day and other upcoming events. The following gallery captures some of what it's like to be at the 2012 Worlds.

Friday's racing will include cross country events for the U23 men and women and the junior women. Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage.