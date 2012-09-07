Gallery: First day at cross country MTB Worlds

Racers dial in the course and compete in team relay
Image 1 of 33
Image 2 of 33
Image 3 of 33
Image 4 of 33
Image 5 of 33
Image 6 of 33
Image 7 of 33
Image 8 of 33
Image 9 of 33
Image 10 of 33
Image 11 of 33
Image 12 of 33
Image 13 of 33
Image 14 of 33
Image 15 of 33
Image 16 of 33
Image 17 of 33
Image 18 of 33
Image 19 of 33
Image 20 of 33
Image 21 of 33
Image 22 of 33
Image 23 of 33
Image 24 of 33
Image 25 of 33
Image 26 of 33
Image 27 of 33
Image 28 of 33
Image 29 of 33
Image 30 of 33
Image 31 of 33
Image 32 of 33
Image 33 of 33
Racing got underway on Thursday at the cross country portion of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Saalfelden, Austria. Cyclingnews took a trip around the 4.5km course as racers practiced for the team relay later in the day and other upcoming events. The following gallery captures some of what it's like to be at the 2012 Worlds.
Friday's racing will include cross country events for the U23 men and women and the junior women. Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy