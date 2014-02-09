Gallery: BH-SR Suntour-KMC kicks off season with training camp

The BH-SR Suntour-KMC team of cross country world champion Julie Bresset held its first training camp of the year on the French Riviera. The mountain bike pros mostly focused on accumulating low intensity mileage and getting acquainted or re-acquainted with each other and team staff. They mixed in on and off-road kinds of riding, sometimes in the same ride, but always on their mountain bikes.
New recruits Hanna Klein, Perrine Clauzel, Jordan Sarrou and Victor Koretzky met their returning teammates cross country world champion Julie Bresset, Maxime Marotte, Stephane Tempier and Helene Marcouyre.
Three beautiful sunny days were followed by several days of heavy rains, but that didn't stop them from training hard ahead of the 2014 race season.
What's next for the team are French and German national team training camps in February; the Copa Catalana International in Banyoles, Spain on March 9; the BMC Cup in Buchs, Switzerland on March 23; another training camp in Saint-Raphael from March 22-30; and the Raider Cap Esterel on March 28-30.
Check out the gallery.
