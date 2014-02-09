Gallery: BH-SR Suntour-KMC kicks off season with training camp

Image 1 of 30 The 2014 BH-SR Suntour-KMC team (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 2 of 30 The 2014 BH-SR Suntour-KMC team (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 3 of 30 The 2014 BH-SR Suntour-KMC team (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 4 of 30 Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 5 of 30 Hanna Klein (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 6 of 30 Perrine Clauzel (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 7 of 30 Helen Marcouyre (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 8 of 30 Victor Koretzky (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 9 of 30 Jordan Sarrou (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 10 of 30 Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 11 of 30 Stephane Tempier (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 12 of 30 Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 13 of 30 Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 14 of 30 Victor Koretzky (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 15 of 30 Perrine Clauzel (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 16 of 30 Jordan Sarrou (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 17 of 30 Hanna Klein (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 18 of 30 Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 19 of 30 Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 20 of 30 Stephane Tempier (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 21 of 30 Helen Marcouyre (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 22 of 30 Jordan Sarrou (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 23 of 30 Victor Koretzky (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 24 of 30 Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 25 of 30 Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 26 of 30 Helen Marcouyre (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 27 of 30 Stephane Tempier (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 28 of 30 The BH-SR Suntour KMC riders during trianing camp (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 29 of 30 Hanna Klein (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 30 of 30 Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) talks with her teammates (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC)

The BH-SR Suntour-KMC team of cross country world champion Julie Bresset held its first training camp of the year on the French Riviera. The mountain bike pros mostly focused on accumulating low intensity mileage and getting acquainted or re-acquainted with each other and team staff. They mixed in on and off-road kinds of riding, sometimes in the same ride, but always on their mountain bikes.

New recruits Hanna Klein, Perrine Clauzel, Jordan Sarrou and Victor Koretzky met their returning teammates cross country world champion Julie Bresset, Maxime Marotte, Stephane Tempier and Helene Marcouyre.

Three beautiful sunny days were followed by several days of heavy rains, but that didn't stop them from training hard ahead of the 2014 race season.

What's next for the team are French and German national team training camps in February; the Copa Catalana International in Banyoles, Spain on March 9; the BMC Cup in Buchs, Switzerland on March 23; another training camp in Saint-Raphael from March 22-30; and the Raider Cap Esterel on March 28-30.

Check out the gallery.