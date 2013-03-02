Gallery: At the start of Strade Bianche

Image 1 of 15 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) gets ready to race (Image credit: Flavio Lombardi) Image 2 of 15 Danilo Hondo (Radioshack-Leopard) (Image credit: Flavio Lombardi) Image 3 of 15 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Flavio Lombardi) Image 4 of 15 Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Leopard) signs an autograpandyh (Image credit: Flavio Lombardi) Image 5 of 15 Moreno Moser (Cannondale Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Flavio Lombardi) Image 6 of 15 The Strade Bianche peloton rolls out of Gaiole in Chianti (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 15 2012 winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 15 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) talks to Gazzetta dello Sport (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 15 Peter Sagan's view of the tifosi (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 15 Maciej Bodnar's Cannondale bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 15 Most riders attached the race profile to their stems (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 15 The Garmin-Sharp Cervelo bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 15 The brightly coloured Merida bikes used by the Lampre-Merida team (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 15 Ag2r-La Mondiale is using Focus bikes in 2013 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 15 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) rolls out (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The Strade Bianche race began under blue skies in the village of Giaole in Chianti, with all 111 riders on the start list rolling out to face the 188km of racing, 57 of which are on the spectacular dirt roads.

The riders seemed happy to feel the warmth of the Tuscan sun on their faces after the cold in Belgium last weekend. However a strong wind was blowing and will be a factor in the race, when the riders ride across the hilltops.

Amongst the big-names in action are 2012 winner Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Leopard), Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), Omloop Het Nieuwslbad winner Luca Paolini (Katusha), Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), Peter Sagan and Moreno Moser (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Tom Slagter (Blanco Pro Cycling), Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida), Alejandro Valverde and (Movistar).