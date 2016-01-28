Gallego proclaims his innocence after positive doping test

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Gallego (Image credit: Caja Rural) Image 2 of 5 The team's new riders: Diego Rubio and Domingo Gonçalves, Hugh Carthy, Alberto Gallego and Jaime Roson (Image credit: Caja Rural) Image 3 of 5 The 2016 Caja Rural team (Image credit: Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) Image 4 of 5 A visit to doping controls for stage 17 runner-up Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Blood samples in doping control

Alberto Gallego has proclaimed his innocence in the wake of his provisional suspension for a positive doping test on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who had just turned professional with the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team, has written an open letter, published on Biciciclismo, in which he describes himself as ‘incredulous’ at being notified that the anabolic steroid stanozolol had been found in a sample of his collected on January 3. Gallego’s contract with the Spanish Pro Continental team was immediately rescinded, just 26 days after it had begun.

“At the news, my reaction could only have been what it was: incredulity,” he wrote. “I have never taken stanozolol. What’s more, after asking doctors, given that I didn’t even know what type of substance it is, I learned that it is a product much better suited for a body builder than a professional cyclist and, furthermore, it’s a product that stays in the system for many weeks. In my case, it’s illogical to think I could have used that product to improve my performances.”

Gallego asserted that he has always supported the fight against doping and said he would co-operate with anti-doping authorities to take further tests and get to the bottom of the situation. He will be requesting his B-sample.

The Spaniard doesn’t understand how the substance appeared in his system, and suggested he is the victim of contamination, outlining his plans to have the amino acid, carbohydrate, and protein supplements he has taken analysed.

“I understand perfectly that there will be many who don’t want to believe in my innocence, but I’m in no doubt about it,” he said. “After checking once more all the supplements I have used in recent years, I am more than certain that stanozolol doesn’t appear on any of the labels. Therefore, the only option I have is to assume that I have been the victim of a laboratory contamination."

“For me, it’s obvious that if I didn’t take it knowingly, and if it’s not on the labels, I am a victim. And I need everyone’s support to prove it.”

