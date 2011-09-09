Froome refuses to accept defeat at the Vuelta
Team Sky rider praises Cobo but will fight until Madrid
Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacked several times on the Alto el Vivero final climb overlooking Bilbao during stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana but failed to distance race leader Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC). He remains 13 seconds down on the Spaniard with just two easy stages remaining. However he refuses to concede defeat.
