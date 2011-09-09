Trending

Froome refuses to accept defeat at the Vuelta

Team Sky rider praises Cobo but will fight until Madrid

Chris Froome (Sky) leads Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Geox-TMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacked several times on the Alto el Vivero final climb overlooking Bilbao during stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana but failed to distance race leader Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC). He remains 13 seconds down on the Spaniard with just two easy stages remaining. However he refuses to concede defeat.

