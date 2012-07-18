Froome eyes the Vuelta a Espana for second year running

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) is the picture of concentration en route to his second place finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) flanked by Sky's Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Christopher Froome (Sky) leads his teammate Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium after stage 7 of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome celebrates his first Tour de France stage victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Christopher Froome has said that he is set on doing the Vuelta a Espana for a second year running but that he will have to see what his race condition is like after completing the Tour de France and the 2012 London Olympics.

“The plan is to do it,” the Sky rider told Cyclingnews, “but I just have to finish up here [on the Tour] first and get through the Olympics unscathed and still on track and then we can see about the Vuelta. I’d like to do it.”·

Froome finished the Vuelta in second place overall last year, one place ahead of teammate Bradley Wiggins, which still remains - for now - Sky’s best ever finish in a Grand Tour and was a breakthrough performance for Froome himself. Froome also led the Vuelta briefly after finishing second in the mid-race time trial at Salamanca behind Tony Martin, later that season crowned World time trial Champion.

On the ascent to the ski station at Manzaneda two days later, however, Froome worked hard for Wiggins before falling back three kilometres from the summit finish, with the Londoner finishing off Froome’s good work by dropping Dane Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack), a key rival, and moving into the overall lead.

Froome finally finished second overall behind Juan Jose Cobo, just 13 seconds back after Cobo dropped the Sky duo on the Angliru. In a dramatic duel with Cobo a few days later at Peña Cabarga, Froome finally claimed a summit finish stage win but the overall lead remained just out of reach.

Should Froome return to the Vuelta, which kicks off in Pamplona on August 18th, his main rival would almost certainly be Spain’s Alberto Contador, who is due to make his Grand Tour return in his home race following a two-year suspension. Other key rivals would include long-time Giro leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Cobo (Movistar).