From Holland to Italy on the first Giro d'Italia rest day - Gallery

The race moves from the start in the Netherlands back to Italy for Tuesday's fourth stage

Marcel Kittel poses with the maglia rosa during the 2016 Giro's first rest day.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel arrives in Italy on the Giro's first rest day.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Filippo Pozzato and Vincenzo Nibali.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Tom Dumoulin at the airport during the Giro's first rest day

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Fabian Cancellara looks for the correct gate.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Vincenzo Nibali arrives in Italy on the Giro's first rest day.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Vincenzo Nibali arrives in Italy on the Giro's first rest day.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Tom Dumoulin arrivesin Italy on the Giro's first rest day.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Marcel Kittel makes his way to the gate for the flight to Italy.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Filippo Pozzato on the first rest day.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Mikel Landa at the Dutch airport waiting for the flight to Italy.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Rigoberto Uran and Moreno Moser wait for the flight to Italy.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Vincenzo Nibali has a front-row seat for the trip.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Marcel Kittel and Bob Jungels get ready to fly to Italy.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Riders make their way toward the charter plane that will take them to Italy.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel poses with the maglia rosa during the 2016 Giro's first rest day.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel poses with the maglia rosa during the 2016 Giro's first rest day.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Trek-Segafredo director Dirk DeMol arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Manuel Quinziato arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Filippo Pozzato arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Overall race leader Marcel Kittel talks with reporters during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Overall race leader Marcel Kittel poses for a quick portrait during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Overall race leader Marcel Kittel talks with reporters during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Sabatini of Etixx Quick-Step and Maximiliam Sciandri, director BMC Racing Team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bob Jungels arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Gi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Teams line up to get on the charter plane that will take them to Italy.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Teams line up to get on the charter plane that will take them to Italy.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Teams line up to get on the charter plane that will take them to Italy.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Teams line up to get on the charter plane that will take them to Italy.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha's Alexey Tcatevitch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anthony Pauwels, physio, and Rik Van Slycke, director, Team Etixx Quick-Step

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Gi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Gi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Overall race leader Marcel Kittel talks with reporters during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

"Rest day" may have been a bit of a misnomer for Monday at the Giro d'Italia as the peloton transferred from team kits to casual wear for the trip from Holland to Italy. Riders and staff hopped on a chartered plane in Amsterdam that took them to Lamezia in the province of Catanzaro.

Overall race leader Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) met with reporters and photographers at the team hotel, while others squeezed in some time for a short ride, an extra massage or a call with friends and family.

The racing starts up again on Tuesday with the 200km fourth stage from Catanzaro to Praia a Mare. There are two decent climbs in the third quarter, then a lumpy run-in. It won’t shake up the GC but may get rid of the heaviest sprinters. Can Kittel hang onto pink for another day, or will opening time trial winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) ride back into the race lead?

