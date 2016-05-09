From Holland to Italy on the first Giro d'Italia rest day - Gallery

The race moves from the start in the Netherlands back to Italy for Tuesday's fourth stage
"Rest day" may have been a bit of a misnomer for Monday at the Giro d'Italia as the peloton transferred from team kits to casual wear for the trip from Holland to Italy. Riders and staff hopped on a chartered plane in Amsterdam that took them to Lamezia in the province of Catanzaro.
Overall race leader Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) met with reporters and photographers at the team hotel, while others squeezed in some time for a short ride, an extra massage or a call with friends and family.
The racing starts up again on Tuesday with the 200km fourth stage from Catanzaro to Praia a Mare. There are two decent climbs in the third quarter, then a lumpy run-in. It won’t shake up the GC but may get rid of the heaviest sprinters. Can Kittel hang onto pink for another day, or will opening time trial winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) ride back into the race lead?