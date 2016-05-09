From Holland to Italy on the first Giro d'Italia rest day - Gallery

Image 1 of 37 Marcel Kittel poses with the maglia rosa during the 2016 Giro's first rest day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 37 Fabian Cancellara arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 37 Marcel Kittel arrives in Italy on the Giro's first rest day. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 37 Filippo Pozzato and Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 5 of 37 Tom Dumoulin at the airport during the Giro's first rest day (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 6 of 37 Fabian Cancellara looks for the correct gate. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 7 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali arrives in Italy on the Giro's first rest day. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 8 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali arrives in Italy on the Giro's first rest day. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 9 of 37 Tom Dumoulin arrivesin Italy on the Giro's first rest day. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 10 of 37 Marcel Kittel makes his way to the gate for the flight to Italy. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 11 of 37 Filippo Pozzato on the first rest day. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 12 of 37 Mikel Landa at the Dutch airport waiting for the flight to Italy. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 13 of 37 Rigoberto Uran and Moreno Moser wait for the flight to Italy. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 14 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali has a front-row seat for the trip. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 15 of 37 Marcel Kittel and Bob Jungels get ready to fly to Italy. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 16 of 37 Riders make their way toward the charter plane that will take them to Italy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 37 Marcel Kittel poses with the maglia rosa during the 2016 Giro's first rest day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 37 Marcel Kittel poses with the maglia rosa during the 2016 Giro's first rest day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 37 Trek-Segafredo director Dirk DeMol arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 37 Manuel Quinziato arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 Filippo Pozzato arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 Fabian Cancellara arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 Overall race leader Marcel Kittel talks with reporters during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 Overall race leader Marcel Kittel poses for a quick portrait during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Overall race leader Marcel Kittel talks with reporters during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Fabio Sabatini of Etixx Quick-Step and Maximiliam Sciandri, director BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 Carlos Verona arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 Bob Jungels arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Gi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 Teams line up to get on the charter plane that will take them to Italy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 Teams line up to get on the charter plane that will take them to Italy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 Teams line up to get on the charter plane that will take them to Italy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Teams line up to get on the charter plane that will take them to Italy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Katusha's Alexey Tcatevitch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Anthony Pauwels, physio, and Rik Van Slycke, director, Team Etixx Quick-Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Marcel Kittel arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Gi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 Marcel Kittel arrives in Italy during the first rest day of the 2016 Gi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 Overall race leader Marcel Kittel talks with reporters during the first rest day of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

"Rest day" may have been a bit of a misnomer for Monday at the Giro d'Italia as the peloton transferred from team kits to casual wear for the trip from Holland to Italy. Riders and staff hopped on a chartered plane in Amsterdam that took them to Lamezia in the province of Catanzaro.

Overall race leader Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) met with reporters and photographers at the team hotel, while others squeezed in some time for a short ride, an extra massage or a call with friends and family.

The racing starts up again on Tuesday with the 200km fourth stage from Catanzaro to Praia a Mare. There are two decent climbs in the third quarter, then a lumpy run-in. It won’t shake up the GC but may get rid of the heaviest sprinters. Can Kittel hang onto pink for another day, or will opening time trial winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) ride back into the race lead?

More on this story: