French rider positive for 12 substances

The laboratory at Châtenay-Malabry (Image credit: AFP)

The French Cycling Federation FFC has announced a three-year suspension for Alexandre Dougnier, who tested positive for no less than 12 different performance-enhancing substances last year. The 19-year-old, who rode with local club AC Boulogne-Billancourt, was caught by surprise at a Kermesse race in Aubervilliers, France, on May 17, 2011.

Traces of the following substances were found in Dougnier's urine sample, according to the Federation: 3'HydroxyStanozolol, 16B-HydroxyStanozolol, 4B-HydroxyStanozolol, 4-Meyhylhexaneamine, Prednisone, Prednisolone, Oxandrolone, Epioxandrolone, Tuaminoheptane, Triamcinolone Acetonide, 6B-HydroxyMethandienone and 17-Epiméthandienone.

Dougnier was provisionally suspended on August 4 last year. "The suspension takes effect on the day of receipt of the provisional suspension, on August 18, 2011," the Federation communiqué read. The rider will thus be ineligible to race until and including August 17, 2014.