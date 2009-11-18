Frank Vandenbroucke's family refuse further tests

Frank Vandenbroucke in 2003 Photo: © Bert Geerts

The family of the late Frank Vandenbroucke has decided not to carry out toxicological tests to determine whether or not the 34-year-old had drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Vandenbroucke died on October 12 while on holiday in Senegal. An autopsy carried out by Senegalese doctors revealed that the Belgian's passing was the result of a pulmonary embolism. Vandenbroucke's mother, Chantal Vanruymbeke, told Het Nieuwsblad that the family felt there was no need to carry out further tests.

"We can accept the results of the autopsy that was conducted in Senegal," said Vanruymbeke. "The prosecutor in Dakar briefed us personally. That is enough for us.

"I don't know what effect such an investigation would have. We would have to bear the costs, to find out what? If he was injured, then we would have sold our house if necessary to get Frank back to health. Tests will not bring Frank back, so we won't carry them out."

After the repatriation of his body to Belgium, Vandenbroucke was laid to rest in his home town of Ploegsteert, Belgium, on October 24 at a funeral attended by thousands of fans.

His mother said the family had achieved a level of closure after his passing, "We want Frank to rest in peace."

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed