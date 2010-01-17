Francaise des Jeux fires Duval
Young French rider's B-sample positive for appetite suppressant
Francaise des Jeux has fired Aurelien Duval, after his B-sample also came back positive for norfenfluramine. The 21-year-old had been suspended after testing positive at the Franco-Belge stage race in October.
Norfenfluramine is an appetite suppressant. He now faces a two-year suspension.
“We are especially disappointed for Aurelien, because it is not a performance-enhancing product,” said team Sport Director Martial Gayant.
Duval's attorney, Redouane Mahrach was also upset at the thought of a two-year ban. “There must be a double standard. You cannot condemn an athlete like Aurelien who is positive for norfenfluraminee the same as someone who is full of EPO,” he wrote in the French newspaper L'Union.
Duval finished second in the Under 23 cyclo-cross World Championships. He missed much of the 2009 season due to ligament problems.
