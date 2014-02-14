Fractured collarbone for Trek's Giacomo Nizzolo

Image 1 of 2 Giacomo Nizzolo celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) will miss several weeks of competition after sustaining a broken collarbone in a training accident on Friday.

"We were out training and it happened super fast," Nizzolo said of his crash. "It was in a turn. I must have hit something and before I knew it I was on the ground. It happened in a blink of an eye.”

"I fell with my whole weight on my shoulder. I don’t even have a scratch besides the fracture Danilo (Hondo) called an ambulance straight away and they took me to a hospital in Palma."

Nizzolo is now due to have surgery in Mallorca on Saturday, but his team is not sure when he will be able to return to competition. It was confirmed that Nizzolo will miss his next scheduled races, the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol (February 19-23) and Paris-Nice (March 9-16).

Nizzolo, 25-years-old, began his season in good form, winning a stage in the Tour de San Luis over Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).