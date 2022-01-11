Formolo suspects fractured wrist after crashing into baby wild boar

Davide Formolo suspects that he has a fractured wrist as a result of colliding into a wild boar while training in Monaco on January 3. According to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, the UAE Team Emirates rider was descending at 60 km/h when he said he hit a baby wild boar and crashed.

"We are still working a lot on the right wrist, we are afraid that there is some fracture," Formolo said.

Formolo explained that he was descending the Col de la Turbie, above Monte Carlo, near his home in Monaco when a baby wild boar ran onto the road in front of him causing an accident.

"Fortune is blind, but misfortune sees us very well. I was descending fast, going to the right and a baby boar crossed the road running. I couldn't do anything about it, he hit his head on my front wheel," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I fell over. I was going downhill at 40 mph and was on the ground. We are still working a lot on my right wrist, we are still afraid that there is some fracture. It looks like nothing is broken, but there are a lot of bones in the hands and it takes ten days to show any fractures."

UAE Team Emirates have not yet released a medical update.