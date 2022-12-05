Former British Olympic cyclist arrested on suspicion of rape and indecent assault

Track cyclists riding in front of the British Cycling logo in Manchester

A retired British Olympic cyclist has reportedly been arrested by authorities on suspicion of rape and indecent assault, according to The Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab).

Police confirmed to the British newspaper that a male suspect has been released on bail pending an investigation into the allegations.

The Mail on Sunday stated in the article that it had not published the suspect's identity for legal purposes.

However, it has been reported that the suspect is retired from a cycling career but has held a "prominent position in professional cycling".

It is also reported that the suspect has "worked with some of the biggest names" in the sport.

In a statement, a spokesperson from British Cycling said: "Abuse of any kind has no place in sport.

"We urge anybody with concerns about non-recent or current abuse to report them either directly to the British Cycling safeguarding team by emailing compliance@britishcycling.org.uk (opens in new tab)."