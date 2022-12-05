Former British Olympic cyclist arrested on suspicion of rape and indecent assault
Unnamed male suspect released on bail pending further investigation
A retired British Olympic cyclist has reportedly been arrested by authorities on suspicion of rape and indecent assault, according to The Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab).
Police confirmed to the British newspaper that a male suspect has been released on bail pending an investigation into the allegations.
The Mail on Sunday stated in the article that it had not published the suspect's identity for legal purposes.
However, it has been reported that the suspect is retired from a cycling career but has held a "prominent position in professional cycling".
It is also reported that the suspect has "worked with some of the biggest names" in the sport.
In a statement, a spokesperson from British Cycling said: "Abuse of any kind has no place in sport.
"We urge anybody with concerns about non-recent or current abuse to report them either directly to the British Cycling safeguarding team by emailing compliance@britishcycling.org.uk (opens in new tab)."
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.