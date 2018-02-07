Fix your Facebook news feed with more Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 4 Who needs friends when you've got bikes? (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 4 Next, (on desktop) click the tiny dropdown arrow at the top right of the page on Facebook, and select (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 4 In the Preferences box, select the option labelled 'Prioritize who to see' (step 2) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 4 Find Cyclingnews in your list of friends and pages, and go ahead and give us a good old click (step 3) (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

The giant repository of other people's holiday photos and angry political rants that is Facebook loves to tweak its user experience, and lately that's been affecting the amount of content you see in your news feed from your favourite cycling website, Cyclingnews.

Fortunately, you can customise your news feed so you don’t miss the latest news, interviews and race results. Let us show you how.

First things first, make sure you already like and follow Cyclingnews. I mean, you do like us, right?

Next, (on desktop) click the tiny dropdown arrow at the top right of the page on Facebook, and select news feed preferences.

In the Preferences box, select the option labelled 'Prioritize who to see first' (step 2)

Find Cyclingnews in your list of friends and pages, and go ahead and give us a good old click (step 3)

You'll know you've done it right when a blue circle with a white star in it appears at the top right of our profile pic and the phrase "See first" appears in blue below.

The process is very similar on iOS and Android, with the relevant settings appearing under News Feed Preferences.

There you have it! Now you'll get the best of Cyclingnews front and centre.

If you're not on Facebook, then you can keep up to date with the latest and greatest from Cyclingnews on Twitter and Instagram. Thank us later!